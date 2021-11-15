Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, four hurt in Dickinson County, IA crash
Mankato West's Mekhi Collins aided the playoff win with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mankato West powers past St. Thomas Academy in state quarterfinals
Fairmont's season comes to a close following a state quarterfinal loss to Dassel-Cokato.
Fairmont falls to top-ranked Dassel-Cokato in Class AAA state quarterfinals
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
The Maple River Eagles advance to the Class AA state semifinals with a big win over Pipestone...
Maple River headed to U.S. Bank Stadium following big win over Pipestone

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge in Rittenhouse murder trial
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill