Fatal crash leaves mother, son dead

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KEYC) - A mother and her son died in an accident in Dickinson County, Iowa.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday morning, shortly before noon, at an intersection of Hwy 71 and 120th St., northwest of Superior.

Reports say Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, MN, was driving a car east bound when she went through a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, of Jackson, Minnesota.

Nelson and her one-year-old son, Symere Williams, were killed in the accident. Nelson’s other children were rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Weinzetl, along with a passenger in his car, were also taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.