Final day to apply for agriculture education grants

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the final day for Minnesota educators to apply for agriculture grants.

A total of $5,000 in grants of up to $500 each are available to help students experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Funded activities can include new ideas as well as enhancements to current curriculum.

That includes field trips, working on farms or agriculture businesses, purchasing needed supplies, and supporting “Ag Day” events at schools.

