Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Flight makes emergency landing at Twin Cities airport

Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an...
Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire.

The flight took off about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed for Orlando, but within minutes returned to the Twin Cities airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement that said the Airbus A320 landed safely about 7:50 p.m. and taxied to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

The FAA plans to investigate. Airport officials say fire crews responded, but did not find a fire. Spirit Airlines says another airplane transported passengers to Orlando.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, four hurt in Dickinson County, IA crash
Mankato West's Mekhi Collins aided the playoff win with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mankato West powers past St. Thomas Academy in state quarterfinals
Fairmont's season comes to a close following a state quarterfinal loss to Dassel-Cokato.
Fairmont falls to top-ranked Dassel-Cokato in Class AAA state quarterfinals
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
The Maple River Eagles advance to the Class AA state semifinals with a big win over Pipestone...
Maple River headed to U.S. Bank Stadium following big win over Pipestone

Latest News

On Saturday morning, Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old son, Symere Williams, were killed...
Fatal crash leaves mother, son dead
Kelsey and Lisa are jumping up and down to show you their mad bouncing skills at Bounce Town!
Bounce Town has Mankato hopping for indoor fun
Today is the final day for Minnesota educators to apply for agriculture grants.
Final day to apply for agriculture education grants
What kind of novelist are you?!
Question of the Day