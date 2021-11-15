International Festival returns to MSU.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State University’s Kearney International Center hosted the annual Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday.

The festival took a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, but this year, on the festival’s 40th anniversary, it’s back in full swing.

MSU boasts an international student population of over 1500 from 90 different countries, and the International Center predicts that population to grow past 2000 by next year’s festival.

Such a large diverse student population brings with it a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and influences, and the International Festival provides a place for those backgrounds to shine.

“And what they are doing is, they are showcasing their home country, their food, their culture, their identities and everything. So I think that part is very, very important, because, we are different fish, but we swim together,” said Kearney International Center’s Padam Chauhan, quoting the slogan of this year’s event.

The festival provided an opportunity to not only showcase what makes their backgrounds unique, but see what makes others unique as well.

Students got the opportunity to have their own area to showcase everything from clothing to crafts. There was also a dedicated food area where students could serve their own traditional style of food.

“Because every student is unique for us, they bring unique culture, they bring unique experiences, and it’s important for them to also know one another,” said Chauhan.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

