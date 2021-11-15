Your Photos
Keith Ellison to seek second term as Minnesota attorney general

FILE — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, led the prosecution team that won...
FILE — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Ellison says he'll seek a second term. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’ll seek a second term.

Ellison led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He assembled a team of attorneys in private practice and from his office that persuaded jurors earlier this year to convict Chauvin of murder.

Floyd’s death last year became a flashpoint in the national conversation about the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Ellison is Minnesota’s first Black attorney general. He was also the first Muslim elected to Congress, a job he left in 2018.

