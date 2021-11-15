Your Photos
NicBluCares receives grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation

The "About Us" page on the website of the NicBluCares non-profit
The "About Us" page on the website of the NicBluCares non-profit(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded a $5000 to help fund the NicBluCares website.

The website aims to provide resources for people who are experiencing loss or health crises to find community support and public resources. The organization emphasizes the social aspects of health, saying that while proper physical treatment is important, social resources are important to recovery.

”It’s going to take all of us coming together to really address the many needs out there, the social determinants of health and the chronic illnesses, these are not things that are for health professionals alone,” said NicBlueCares’ Mary Ann Boe.

The non-profit was originally provided a grant in 2019 to launch their website, and the newest grant will help with operation costs and expansion.

“There’s been a gap of helping citizens understand where they can find the help that they need, because there’s so many options out there that this directory, NicBluCaresNow, brings all of that together in an easy place for people to find,” said Mankato Clinic Foundation President Marcia Bahr on why the foundation gifted the grant to NicBluCares.

NicBluCares also wants the public to help build the directory by recommending any currently unlisted resources to the “suggestion” option on their website.

