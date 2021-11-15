Your Photos
Rep. Jim Hagedorn to host town hall for Rock County residents

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) will be hosting an in-person town hall event in Rock County next week.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Grand Prairie Events Center in Luverne.

Hagedorn will lead a discussion on a range of federal issues and their impact on southern Minnesota.

Anyone interested in attending this event is encouraged to reach out to the Mankato district office at (507) 323-6090.

