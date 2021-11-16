The Docket: Senate Bonding Committee continues tour across Minnesota

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Senate Bonding Committee continues its tour of bonding requests across the state, all ahead of a bonding year when the regular session kicks off at the end of January.

On their calendar Tuesday, stops in Elysian, Waseca, Faribault, Albert Lea and Austin.

Infrastructure is on the agenda; over in Elysian, the committee will tour a water infrastructure project.

In Faribault, the committee considers a business development infrastructure grant program and building renovation projects.

Meanwhile, Albert Lea is proposing wastewater treatment facility improvements and more.

KEYC News Now will be following along the tour.

The southeastern Minnesota leg of the tour continues through the 18th.

The regular session officially begins at noon on Jan. 31, 2022.

