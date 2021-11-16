First responders receive recognition for saving life in July

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On Tuesday, July 6 at 1:14 am a 911 call was placed for someone who was unconscious and not breathing. That call was for Bob Homer, who was in cardiac arrest.

“My biggest emotion was that I was very, very scared. I was very uncertain,” Bob Homer’s wife, Pam Homer said. “I had no idea what was going to happen next.”

“One thing I can say is that I really appreciate the police officers and everybody else that has been around,” Bob Homer said.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene. Their mission was to save Homer’s life

“I was there to be a helping hand,” Paramedic Matthew Trainor said. “I was there to help Scott perform some of our higher care interventions, but I ended up talking to Bob’s wife that night, I was the one to walk her through what was going on in the ambulance.

Four months later, Monday night, the officers and first responders received recognition for their efforts that night. North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson awarded all of them with letters of commendation.

“To know that every time you are going out there, you know we are always trying to give 100% and trying to have those positive outcomes it’s nice to see that it is working,” lieutenant of North Mankato Police Department Shawn Morgan said.

Even before the paramedics showed up, Homer’s daughter was on the phone with the operator performing CPR.

“I mean I feel like I got some time with him that I maybe wouldn’t have gotten had I not done what I did,” Homer’s daughter Amy Bradtke said.

Homer and his wife enjoy that bonus family time going for walks and taking trips north and around the area.

