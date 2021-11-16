GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a woman and her child killed in a crash in Dickinson County, Iowa Saturday morning.

The crash happened at an intersection northeast of Spirit Lake.

Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, and her one-year-old son Symere Williams were killed in the crash.

Proceeds raised from the GoFundMe will go toward funeral expenses and help with medical costs for Nelson’s two surviving children, ages 5 and 6, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.