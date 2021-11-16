Your Photos
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash

Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in Dickinson County, Iowa, last Saturday.(GoFundMe.com)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a woman and her child killed in a crash in Dickinson County, Iowa Saturday morning.

The crash happened at an intersection northeast of Spirit Lake.

Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, and her one-year-old son Symere Williams were killed in the crash.

Proceeds raised from the GoFundMe will go toward funeral expenses and help with medical costs for Nelson’s two surviving children, ages 5 and 6, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

