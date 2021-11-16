Iowa Lakes Community College to host Coffee House Concert

ESTHERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville will be hosting a Coffee House Concert tonight.

The concert will feature live music performed by Iowa Lakes students and community members with instrumental and vocal performances in various musical genres, including country, jazz, pop, and showtunes.

The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. at the college’s performing art’s center.

