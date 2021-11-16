Your Photos
Iowa Lakes Community College to host Coffee House Concert

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTHERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville will be hosting a Coffee House Concert tonight.

The concert will feature live music performed by Iowa Lakes students and community members with instrumental and vocal performances in various musical genres, including country, jazz, pop, and showtunes.

The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. at the college’s performing art’s center.

