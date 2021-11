LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa mosey on over to Ruth Klossner’s Moo-seum, where she gives our favorite dynamic duo something to moo about!

Klossner’s Moos-seum is located at 34085 515th Ave. in Lafayette. You can reach her at (507) 240-0048; or e-mail her at cowladyruth@gmail.com. Tours are by appointment only.

