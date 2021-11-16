Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato nonprofits, organizations come together to fight homelessness, hunger

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hunger and homelessness are ongoing issues across the United States, including in our own backyard.

“I think a lot of people in our world today, walk around with blinders on, right, where they are focusing on themselves. They would probably use a phrase, ‘I’m just staying in my lane,’” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

“People think, ‘oh, we don’t really have homelessness because it is really hidden,’” Rev. Erica Koser, co-director at Connections Shelter.

That’s why it’s becoming increasingly important to shed some light on these topics, which is what this week is all about.

Nov. 13-21 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. It’s an educational tool for cities all over the nation.

“They are individuals, they are human beings. It’s good to have a week here where we can focus primarily on those issues,” Wheeler added.

The Mankato Salvation Army and Connections Shelter are just two examples of how this week helps them in the Greater Mankato Area.

“Prevalent in our community, it may look a little different than it might in the metro, but it is here, and we are serving homeless people. People are experiencing homelessness every single night,” Koser said.

Even Minnesota State University, Mankato is getting involved, hosting events like their chili cook-off, where proceeds go to the Campus Kitchen. They’re also hosting their annual Homelessness Awareness Sleep Out and Can Jam 2 Food Drive.

This week is just one piece of the puzzle in the fight against homelessness and hunger.

“I think we can probably do better than just a week. I think they deserve our attention and our concern every day,” Wheeler said.

“This is the busiest that we have ever been. We are seeing more people, we have already started our waiting list, which usually doesn’t come until polar vortex season,” Koser said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, four hurt in Dickinson County, IA crash
Ambulance
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Mankato West's Mekhi Collins aided the playoff win with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mankato West powers past St. Thomas Academy in state quarterfinals
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Fairmont's season comes to a close following a state quarterfinal loss to Dassel-Cokato.
Fairmont falls to top-ranked Dassel-Cokato in Class AAA state quarterfinals

Latest News

Mankato nonprofits, organizations come together to fight homelessness, hunger
North Mankato first responder
First responders receive recognition for saving life in July
Give to the Max Day is coming up on Thursday.
Minnesota nonprofits gearing up for Give to the Max Day
The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $5,000 to help fund the NicBluCares website.
NicBluCares receives grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation