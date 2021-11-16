Your Photos
Minnesota nonprofits gearing up for Give to the Max Day

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Give to the Max Day is coming up on Thursday.

GiveMN.org puts on the statewide campaign designed to support nonprofits by donating to their causes.

This is the event’s 13th year, and over that time, it has given $250,000 to over 14,000 nonprofits and schools in the state of Minnesota.

Nearly 40% of nonprofits use Give to the Max Day as their primary source for donations and fundraising.

”For Minnesota nonprofits and schools, just like for all of us, it has been an unbelievably trying past two years and for many nonprofits,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “They have been asked to increase their services to their communities while at the same time struggling to meet their own bottom line.”

Give to the Max Day doesn’t last for just one day, but community members can begin giving now with early giving.

