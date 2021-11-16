Minnesota residents prepare for winter weather

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is recognized as Winter Hazard Awareness Week and while locals have briefly seen snowfall so far in Southern Minnesota, that just gives them more time to plan for when the winter weather does start to roll on through.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants all residents to be prepared.

One of the best ways is to complete your winter safety checklist. That includes winterizing your vehicle to avoid any mechanical issues during a winter storm. Have a certified mechanic check components such as your battery, brakes and tire and air pressure.

Have a winter survival kit prepared just in case:

A flashlight with spare batteries

Cell phone charger

Blankets

Pair of booster cables

Some of the best winter travel survival tips to remember include always having at least half a tank of gas at all times, staying in your car if road conditions become too difficult, or if you’re stuck, and remember to always check for current and future weather conditions.

