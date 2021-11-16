Your Photos
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.(Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) - A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

Fifty-year-old Pamela Jewison was reported missing on Nov. 13 by her family.

Jewison was located Tuesday afternoon traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 by Idaho state troopers.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said that troopers stopped Jewison’s vehicle and checked her welfare. Jewison told authorities in Idaho that she had been visiting a friend in Seattle, Washington. Troopers allowed Jewison to continue on her travels, noting that she was heading back to Minnesota.

