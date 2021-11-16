New CEO takes charge at Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic of Mankato has a new CEO.

Suzanne Willaert has been appointed to the position following the retirement of former CEO Andrew Meyers.

The Mankato native has a diverse background in healthcare administration and has worked closely with OFC for more than 20 years.

She’s previously served as the practice’s accountant before becoming its chief financial officer.

In the new role, her focus will be patient satisfaction, human resources and physician support.

