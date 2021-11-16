Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New CEO takes charge at Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic of Mankato has a new CEO.

Suzanne Willaert has been appointed to the position following the retirement of former CEO Andrew Meyers.

The Mankato native has a diverse background in healthcare administration and has worked closely with OFC for more than 20 years.

She’s previously served as the practice’s accountant before becoming its chief financial officer.

In the new role, her focus will be patient satisfaction, human resources and physician support.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, four hurt in Dickinson County, IA crash
Ambulance
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Mankato West's Mekhi Collins aided the playoff win with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mankato West powers past St. Thomas Academy in state quarterfinals
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Fairmont's season comes to a close following a state quarterfinal loss to Dassel-Cokato.
Fairmont falls to top-ranked Dassel-Cokato in Class AAA state quarterfinals

Latest News

New CEO takes charge at Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic
New CEO takes charge at Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic
Customer bags groceries at St. Peter Food Co-op
Supply, labor shortages impact Thanksgiving grocery shopping
Donut Dash participants run 5k at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
MSU students host Donut Dash benefiting United Way
The South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) earned the Minnesota 2020...
DEED awards grant to South Central SBDC