New Prague woman reported missing

New Prague, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur county authorities are looking for a missing New Prague woman.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reported that on Friday, Jeffrey Jewison of rural new Prague reported that his wife, Pamela Jewison, 50, did not report to work and her whereabouts was unknown.

The family and Deputies were unable to make contact with Pamela and subsequently, Pamela Jewison was declared as a Missing Person.

Deputies reviewed the Jewison’s home security footage and were able to determine that Pamela left their residence on Friday morning, driving her 2015, silver colored GMC Yukon Denali.

On Monday, Nov. 15, the Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by the Post Falls, Idaho Police Department, who reported that the City’s Automated License Plate Reader System on Interstate 90 had collected the license plate number from Pamela Jewison’s vehicle, traveling west. Law Enforcement in that area will continue to try and locate Jewison and/or her vehicle.

In the meantime, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.