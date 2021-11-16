Your Photos
Organic spinach linked to E. Coli sickness

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota officials are investigating after two Minnesotans were sickened by E. Coli from organic baby spinach.

According to investigators from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesotans became ill from Oct. 17-23. Neither person was hospitalized.

At this time, Minnesota health officials are warning consumers to not eat Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach and Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best-by date on or around October 23, and if they have it in their refrigerators, to throw it out.

Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh.

Additional outbreak cases are being investigated in other states.

