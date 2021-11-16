Your Photos
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 13, 2021 in New York City. The world’s most famous clown made by Ronald McDonald returns to the Big Apple with a new look, this is his fifth design since he first joined the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1987! In this version, Ronald is sharing his heart with us at a time when we all need some extra love and smiles and inspiring spectators to “see a smile, share a smile.”(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. )
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Preparations are underway for the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Saturday was the pre-flight rehearsal for the big balloons. It was also the test flight for the new attractions for this year’s parade.

The world-famous parade will once again feature a mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a news release.

Macy’s has partnered with the City and State of New York to ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25 in all time zones.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

