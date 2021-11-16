Senate Bonding Committee makes stops in southern Minnesota

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers kicked off the southeastern Minnesota leg of the Senate Bonding Tour on Tuesday.

The first stop, Elysian, where the city is in need of a new water treatment plant to treat community drinking water.

According to Mayor Tom McBroom, both radium and manganese levels in the raw well water exceed federal drinking water standards.

“And this treatment plant will make the water safer for our children and our citizens to consume,” McBroom said.

The project will cost just short of $7 million.

The city is asking for nearly $3.5 million from the bonding bill with the rest paid through grants and the city.

Finance Chair Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Fairmont) said the Elysian project stands out.

“And we’ll be watching it, and watching to make sure there is progress going forward in remediation,” she said.

Statewide, she said the federal infrastructure bill, which was signed into law on Monday, will play a big part in bonding bill discussions.

“I would assume that this bonding bill is going to be heavy on infrastructure, water, storm, sewer and also bricks and mortars,” said Rosen.

According to Sen. John Jasinski (R - Faribault), there are about $5.5 billion in bonding requests.

“Our bonding bill will probably be somewhere between, well I’m guessing between $1.5-$1.8 billion is where we were last time. So that’s what this tour is about, to tour the state and evaluate the projects,” Jasinski said.

Other projects in this leg of the tour include wastewater improvements, building renovations and more.

This leg will run through Nov. 18th.

