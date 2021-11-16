Supply, labor shortages impact Thanksgiving grocery shopping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving meals may look a little different this year due to nationwide supply and labor shortages.

“It hits every single market and every square inch of this country unfortunately,” said Wade Volk, Operations Manager at Volk Transfer Inc.

Volk Transfer says a nationwide driver shortage is one of many big contributors.

“That coupled with ships that are still sitting out in the ocean. Their lack of employees to get containers unloaded just compiles the problem and makes everything worse,” Volk added.

It’s caused longer wait times for product distribution, diminishing supply and increasing prices at many retailers across the nation.

Volk stated, “It’s an ongoing problem. It’s been a problem for many years, and it’s not going away anytime soon.”

And it’s hitting as people are getting back to their normal holiday celebrations following a quiet year.

With more customers shopping for group meals, stores have seen a boost in sales.

St. Peter Food Co-op Meat Manager Jon Bentdahl mentioned, “I just guessed that there probably would be more people eating and gathering this year from last year, so I kind of upped the game with ordering turkeys.”

The co-op says there are ways shoppers can avoid the supply chain issues.

They say the holiday rush could cause some products to be out of stock, so people should purchase Thanksgiving ingredients early.

But, the co-op said the best solution is to buy from local producers.

Bentdahl added, “Our local farmers and producers did a great job throughout this whole pandemic of keeping shelves stocked as best as possible.”

Shopping small can also show your appreciation.

“You feel better about yourself helping out people that are in your community,” Bentdahl explained.

