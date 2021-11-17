Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 people charged with death of pregnant woman in Minneapolis

FILE — Two people were charged Tuesday in the beating death of a pregnant woman whose body was...
FILE — Two people were charged Tuesday in the beating death of a pregnant woman whose body was discovered last week in Minneapolis. One of the suspects is a convicted sex offender.(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people were charged Tuesday in the beating death of a pregnant woman whose body was discovered last week in Minneapolis. One of the suspects is a convicted sex offender.

Shannon Michael Benson, 42, of Minneapolis, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, of Elk River, are accused in connection with killing the woman, whose identity was unknown when police found her body in a burned-out travel trailer on Nov. 8. Police say they have identified the victim but are waiting for conformation from the medical examiner.

The suspects were jailed Sunday night on $1 million bond each and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Records do not list an attorney for either of them.

Investigators said the victim had been reported missing in Anoka sometime between Oct. 29 and 31, the Star Tribune reported.

Benson is registered with the state as a predatory sex offender. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for sexual assault in the late 1990s. He also was convicted of assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her.

Rissell has been convicted in Minnesota twice for assault, twice for drunken driving, twice for drug offenses and once for theft, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Ambulance
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash

Latest News

Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot, center, gives up a goal to San Jose Sharks' Mario Ferraro...
Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Mankato West’s Ryan Haley is a top-10 finalist for this year’s Mr. Football Award.
Mankato West’s Ryan Haley named finalist for Mr. Football Award
Mankato West’s Ryan Haley named finalist for Mr. Football Award