2 people charged with death of pregnant woman in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people were charged Tuesday in the beating death of a pregnant woman whose body was discovered last week in Minneapolis. One of the suspects is a convicted sex offender.

Shannon Michael Benson, 42, of Minneapolis, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, of Elk River, are accused in connection with killing the woman, whose identity was unknown when police found her body in a burned-out travel trailer on Nov. 8. Police say they have identified the victim but are waiting for conformation from the medical examiner.

The suspects were jailed Sunday night on $1 million bond each and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Records do not list an attorney for either of them.

Investigators said the victim had been reported missing in Anoka sometime between Oct. 29 and 31, the Star Tribune reported.

Benson is registered with the state as a predatory sex offender. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for sexual assault in the late 1990s. He also was convicted of assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her.

Rissell has been convicted in Minnesota twice for assault, twice for drunken driving, twice for drug offenses and once for theft, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.