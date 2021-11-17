Former officer abducted 2 daughters from Pennsylvania, police say

RED LION, Pa. (WHP) - A former Maryland police officer is wanted for allegedly abducting his two young daughters from Pennsylvania. Police are searching for him and the girls, ages 6 and 7.

Police say Robert Vicosa invaded a home in York County on Tuesday, took a woman captive at gunpoint, stole her vehicle and fled with his daughters.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person alert for the two girls, who have been missing since Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person alert for 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana Vicosa. Police say the children are in extreme danger after they were allegedly abducted by their father, Robert Vicosa. (Source: York Area Regional Police Department)

Aaminah Vicosa is 6 years old. She’s 3′8″, weighs 50 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Giana Vicosa is 7 years old. She’s 4′3″, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Both girls were last seen in the area of Hussen Road in Windsor Township around 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

Police say the children are in extreme danger and warn the public not to approach Vicosa if he’s seen. He is believed to be armed.

Vicosa is 42 years old, is 5′9″ and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt and muck boots.

He is believed to be driving a 2013 black Lexus G35 with a Pennsylvania registration number of KPK2076, said state police late Tuesday.

Robert Vicosa, 42, is wanted for allegedly abducting his two young daughters from Pennsylvania. Police warn the public not to approach him if he’s seen, as he is believed to be armed. (Source: York Area Regional Police Department)

The woman who was held at gunpoint hasn’t been identified by authorities. Her stolen vehicle was recovered empty.

Vicosa was fired from Maryland’s Baltimore County Police Department in August. No details about why he was terminated have been released.

