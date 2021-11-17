Your Photos
GreenSeam prepares for Rural Forum

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — GreenSeam is getting ready for its Rural Forum.

The annual event connects people in agriculture with community leaders.

This year’s theme is “Weathering the Extremes,” which will focus on climate issues.

Keynote speakers will include guests from FFA, University of Minnesota and Summit Agricultural Group.

GreenSeam says it’s a great opportunity to learn more about the rural economy, its problems and potential solutions.

The organization is also partnering with area colleges to encourage more young people to attend. Students can participate free of charge.

“They’re able then to interact with employers, they’re able to hear the conversation about what we see as the climate issue, what we see as opportunities, what we see as legislators, hot topics and have a dialogue,” GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said. “Hopefully, they learn from the topics at hand, but hopefully also they’ll find a future employer.”

The Rural Forum will take place on Dec. 2. Anyone interested in attending can register on GreenSeam’s website.

