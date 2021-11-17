Mankato West’s Ryan Haley named finalist for Mr. Football Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West’s Ryan Haley is a top-10 finalist for this year’s Mr. Football Award.

The senior linebacker is a force in the Scarlets defense, racking up 14 sacks and 121 total tackles this season.

He’s also impacting games on the offensive side of the ball as a running back. Haley currently has five rushing touchdowns.

Haley and the Scarlets still have more work to do this year, as the team squares off against Rogers in the Class AAAAA State Semifinals on Saturday at 7 p.m.

