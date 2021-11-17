Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers react to signing of $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big deal for Minnesota and communities all across Minnesota,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota).

Minnesota will receive $6.8 billion to make improvements in several key areas.

“Bridges and transit, it’s focused on building out broadband and it’s also focused on expanding the infrastructure for electric vehicles,” Smith listed.

Smith said it will also jumpstart the economy and create new jobs.

“It’s going to mean significant job opportunities for Minnesota too, especially in construction, especially folks that are interested in getting involved in helping to install those broadband networks,” Smith stated.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) echoed Smith’s support of the bill.

“One of the reasons that we need this investment is that we don’t want to fall behind the rest of the world,” Klobuchar said.

More: Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan audience

Klobuchar’s top priority is to expand broadband internet access to all Minnesotans.

“There are surprising areas of Minnesota that still don’t have high-speed access. They may have internet, but it’s really slow, and this was my piece of the bill. I’m going to be able to make sure that the money goes out and to our state,” Klobuchar explained.

It’s a priority she shares with Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), even though he voted against the trillion-dollar plan.

“We all supported broadband with unanimous support in both the Small Business and Agriculture Committees that I serve on. We got to build it out and make sure people have that opportunity. I’m all for it,” Hagedorn said.

Smith says the investment will also speed up local road construction and highway projects.

More: Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH

“We’re going to be seeing investments of about $7.8 million in transit in the Mankato area,” Smith mentioned.

But, Hagedorn believes the improvements could be made without the bill’s hefty price tag.

“I voted against it because it had about $600 billion of spending that wasn’t necessary,” Hagedorn stated.

Smith and Klobuchar, however, are pushing for even more funds with the Build Back Better Act.

Smith said, “The second half of the bill, which we have yet to pass, which is the Build Back Better budget, we are going to get that done by the end of the year.”

If passed, the act would use $1.75 trillion in additional funds to expand federal benefits and to expedite the nation’s transition to green energy and transportation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Ambulance
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash

Latest News

Minnesota lawmakers react to signing of $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan
The Senate Bonding Committee stops in Elysian to hear about a water infrastructure request.
Senate Bonding Committee makes stops in southern Minnesota
Senate Bonding Committee makes stops in southern Minnesota
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: Senate Bonding Committee continues tour across Minnesota