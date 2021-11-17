Your Photos
More than 40,000 children receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced that more than 40,000 students, ages 5-11, have received their COVID-19 vaccine at 19 school clinics held in Minnesota schools since Nov. 3, when the age group first became eligible for the vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with more than thirty schools across the state — from Windom to Hibbing — to schedule on-site vaccination clinics this month, with 11 clinics scheduled for this week alone.

In addition to the school vaccine clinics hosted in partnership with MDH, local public health departments are hosting more than 100 school vaccine clinics for the remainder of November and into December.

