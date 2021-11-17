MY Place receives AT&T contribution to help students affected by digital divide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth Place is getting a contribution from AT&T to support local youth affected by the digital divide.

The $15,000 is aimed to support MY Place’s after-school programs that focus on addressing the digital divide, including their academic hour program.

The pandemic has been hard for students, especially with the homework gap that took hold during the pandemic.

According to MY Place, many of the young people they help do not have reliable internet or a computer at home to complete their homework.

It’s instrumental for what MY Place does for the community and students in need.

”Well, I think if you asked our kids if they love doing academics here at MY Place, some of you might tell you they are not sure if they would do it. We are doing it in fun and creative ways, so it feels more like a game or an activity than doing a lesson. My hope for them, and the reason that we do it, and we do an academic hour, is we want them to do well in school, and we want them ultimately to graduate,” explained Erin Simmons, executive director at MY Place.

The AT&T contribution is the company’s nationwide commitment to help bridge this issue and help students with limited internet access excel educationally.

