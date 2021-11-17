Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is asking for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are asking for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” to be sentenced to a prison term of more than four years, followed by three years on supervised release.

Chansley, who has been in jail for nearly 10 months, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

Latest News

President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Today, more than 1,000 students from 25 area high schools will head to Mayo Clinic Health...
Thousands of students get apprentice training