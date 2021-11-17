Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

Latest News

FILE — The exterior of the Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud is pictured in this...
Nearly a quarter of St. Cloud prisoners have COVID-19
KEYC Weather
KEYC Weather Update
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience at the “Exposing Critical Racism...
How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
FILE - Critical care nurses and respiratory therapists flip a COVID-19 patient upright in North...
Defense Department will help relieve two Minnesota hospitals