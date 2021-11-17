Your Photos
Rochester Police requesting public’s help in finding endangered missing woman

Boeckermann
Boeckermann(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman.

According to police, Jodi Boeckermann was last seen leaving her home alone in NW Rochester on Oct. 15. She left in a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with a Minnesota plate of CNV037 around 2:45 p.m.

Boeckermann is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has grey hair.

During the ongoing investigation it was found that Boeckermann suffers from some health conditions and it is possible that she does not have any of her medications with her at this time.

If you have any information on Boeckermann’s whereabouts, call 911 or RPD at 507-328-6800.

