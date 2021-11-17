Senator Tina Smith pushes for increase in special education funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senator Tina Smith is pressing top Senate leaders to continue the recent increases in special education funding.

She said that funding has been critically important in helping educate students with disabilities in Minnesota and across the country.

In a letter Tuesday, Sen. Smith, led a group of 12 key Senators in pressing Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Vice Chair Richard Shelby of Alabama to maintain the $2.6 billion increase in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding.

That was proposed in both the House and Senate, as they work on end-of-the-year funding bills.

