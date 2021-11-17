South Central College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Your Photos
FILE — South Central College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by looking back at the success of its “Learn, Work, Earn” dual training apprenticeship program.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by looking back at the success of its “Learn, Work, Earn” dual training apprenticeship program.

The program began in 2016 and aims to connect students with employers, in which students can gain training and job experience.

The program uses funds from the state of Minnesota’s PIPELINE program, which grants money to employers to pay for apprenticeships and training.

Since 2016, the program has paid for the training of 353 positions for a total of over $1.8 million. PIPELINE funded 10 employers a total of $363,000 in 2021, providing apprenticeship training for 70 student positions.

