Thousands of students get apprentice training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host a multi-construction trade event known as Construct Tomorrow.

More than 1,000 students from 25 area high schools will attend to learn more about registered apprenticeships in the building and construction trades in Minnesota.

Trades represented today include heavy equipment operators, electricians, roofers and water proofers, painters and glaziers, and bricklayers, among others.

The event starts at 9:00 am and goes until 2:30 pm.

