Truman Clinic set to open doors Dec. 1

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Health announced its Truman clinic is now fully staffed and ready to serve patients.

The Truman Clinic will open its doors to patients on Dec. 1. The Clinic will be located at 401 N. 4th Ave., and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

In August, Madelia Health signed a five-year lease with the City of Truman to open the Clinic. It is attached to the Heartland Senior Living facility, formerly occupied by Mayo Clinic Health System.

The inside of the building has been fully remodeled.

The clinic is now taking appointments.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

