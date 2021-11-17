Two Mankato nonprofits join the fight against hunger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The holidays are right around the corner, and a lot of people have an abundance to be thankful for, but for others that is not the case.

“For a lot of kids, I think the stats are at one-in-six students, they are going to have a hungry holiday,” said Lillie Herbst, marketing and communications manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners.

“The holiday season can be extra hard on families who are already struggling. There are a lot of expectations and a lot of expenses. It’s really important to have that meal and have that time together,” stated Sara Diel, assistant manager at ECHO Food Shelf.

FOCP’s Backpack Food Program and ECHO Food Shelf are working to make sure that no children or families go hungry during the holiday season.

“They are packing three and four-day food packs for our Thanksgiving break,” Herbst said. “So, what happens is students have an elongated break from school and what we do is we serve food for anytime that they are not in the school building.”

“So, this is where it is all happening. So, they fill the boxes and people come to the door, and we bring it out to them,” Diel added.

Like ECHO helping out the public with their annual thanksgiving boxes which includes the traditional holiday meals.

With Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, these nonprofits are hoping to garner attention to make sure that the public is educated on what is going on in their own backyards.

“It’s easy to forget that some people go with empty bellies,” Herbst stated.

“It can happen to anyone, really. You can be doing fine and then have a medical emergency or lose a job or have to leave a job because of medical issues or any other kind of family situation,” Diel explained.

Both organizations remind people that not everyone is as fortunate during the holiday season and try to help out, so they can have a fraction of what you can.

