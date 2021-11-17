Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

VW says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty.

That can cause software to disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will replace the cable and either the heating mat or the entire seat cover.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 7.

The recall is an expansion of one done in 2019. Vehicles repaired in that recall will have to be fixed again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
More than 40,000 students, ages 5-11, have received their COVID-19 vaccine at 19 school clinics...
MN Students Vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
Sen. Tina Smith is pushing for an increase in special education funding, as it has been...
Special Education Funding