Windom Area Health to remodel emergency department

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom Area Health is planning to remodel its Emergency Department.

The remodel will include adding additional private treatment rooms, increasing the size of the treatment rooms, and increasing the size of the nursing and physician work area.

The biggest changes will be to the trauma and patient bays.

A curtain is currently the only thing separating these bays from each other, the remodeling will make these rooms completely separate and more private.

An increase in mental health concerns with patients has also had an impact on the remodel, with two bays being remodeled to be safer for mental health patients that may need to stay in the emergency department for longer periods of time on holds or waiting to find placement in other facilities.

Work will begin later this month and is expected to last four to six months.

