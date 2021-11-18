Area divers ready for state meet

(KEYC) -All the action in this year’s girls swimming and diving state meet begins Thursday.

St. Peter’s Laura Klatt, Mankato West’s Jenna Sikel and Mankato East’s Marah Dauk all will compete on the biggest stage after placing in the top four in the Section 1A Meet.

“It’s just an amazing experience. I’ve never been to state so just the experience is really cool,” said Klatt.

Klatt is just a tenth grader for St. Peter, she locked in a spot at state after scoring a 303.70 in Sections.

“This year, I hope to make it to the finals and next year and the year after that I hope to make it to state and place in the top eight,” Klatt added.

Right behind Klatt at sections is West’s Sikel.

Senior just picked up the sport and is competing with the best in Minnesota.

“It was actually my first year, I was just going into sections wanting to have fun. I didn’t have much pressure on me. That’s how I do my best,” said Sikel.

Dauk will represent East at state. Junior turned in a stellar performance at sections by scoring a 295.3 in the finals.

“It’s a big accomplishment for me. Being a diver going to state, we haven’t had one in a while, it shows how good of coaching we’re getting too,” said Dauk.

The diving portion of the Class A state meet begins Thursday at noon.

