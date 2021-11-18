Authorities ask for public’s help in American Legion burglary
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at the Belview American Legion.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says forced entry was made at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, and approximately $600 was taken from the Legion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.