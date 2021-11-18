Authorities ask for public’s help in American Legion burglary

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at the Belview American Legion.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says forced entry was made at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, and approximately $600 was taken from the Legion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.

The owner of the vehicle in the previous post (now removed) has made contact with the RCSO and was NOT involved in this... Posted by Redwood County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.