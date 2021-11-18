Coats for Kids helps keep children warm during winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A program in New Ulm helps keep children warm during the winter months.

Coats for Kids provides coats and snow pants for kids 18 and younger who have a need for warm clothing.

They have been doing this initiative for about 31 years.

According to Coats for Kids officials, the kids have the choice of what kind of winter materials they can get.

”For a lot of families, that extra potential $60 for a kid to get a nice warm coat, snow pants, hat, mittens can be a real stretch for their financial budget to add that in at this point,” said Kari Beran, director of Pro Kinship for Kids.

Coats for Kids is always accepting donations, whether that be cash or new winter materials.

Visit ProKinship.org for more information.

