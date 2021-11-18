Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man was killed in a rollover crash in Blue Earth Wednesday afternoon.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:00 Wednesday south of the intersection of County Road 16 and 310th Avenue in Blue Earth.

Authorities say 32 year old Paul McDonough of Fairmont was trapped and had to be extricated but died after life saving efforts were attempted.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, 18 year old Kado McDonough of Fairmont and 18 year old Richard Murphy of Blue Earth sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

