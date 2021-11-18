Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man was killed in a rollover crash in Blue Earth Wednesday afternoon.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:00 Wednesday south of the intersection of County Road 16 and 310th Avenue in Blue Earth.

Authorities say 32 year old Paul McDonough of Fairmont was trapped and had to be extricated but died after life saving efforts were attempted.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, 18 year old Kado McDonough of Fairmont and 18 year old Richard Murphy of Blue Earth sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
FILE - Critical care nurses and respiratory therapists flip a COVID-19 patient upright in North...
Defense Department will help relieve two Minnesota hospitals
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

Local business owner spreads love of espresso
Local business owner spreads love of espresso
Unique learning opportunity inside Mankato East High School
Unique learning opportunity inside Mankato East High School
Unique learning opportunity inside Mankato East High School
Unique learning opportunity at Mankato East High School
Local business owner spreads love of espresso
Local business owner spreads love of espresso