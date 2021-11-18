It’s Give to the Max Day in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is a very special day for non-profits in Minnesota.

It is Give to the Max Day, a day where thousands of donors support their favorite nonprofits, charities and schools through GiveMN.

The impact of Give to the Max continues to grow each year. Through the first decade of Give to the Max Day, donors have given nearly $200 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools.

As of this morning, more than $13,000 had been raised for more than 4200 organizations across the state.

