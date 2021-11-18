Your Photos
Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces she is cancer-free

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Wednesday that she is now cancer-free.

Klobuchar tweeted the health update Wednesday.

Six months ago, Klobuchar revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram. She said it was in an early stage and had not spread beyond a small area.

Klobuchar underwent surgery and radiation treatments.

In her tweet Wednesday morning, she also thanked medical staff, family and friends for their support.

