Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces she is cancer-free
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Wednesday that she is now cancer-free.
Klobuchar tweeted the health update Wednesday.
Six months ago, Klobuchar revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram. She said it was in an early stage and had not spread beyond a small area.
Klobuchar underwent surgery and radiation treatments.
In her tweet Wednesday morning, she also thanked medical staff, family and friends for their support.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.