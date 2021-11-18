Southern Minnesota high schoolers get hands-on look at careers in the trades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Over 1,000 students from 25 area high schools came to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Wednesday to see what their life could be like after high school.

“It’s exciting to know what is out there for students. What they could go into and what the opportunities that they have for their near future. Your junior and senior year is when you need to start settling down and what your opportunities are,” explained Christian Stephens, a student at Madelia High School.

1000 high school students came to the #ConstructTomorrow event in Mankato today to learn about union construction trades careers. #NAW2021 pic.twitter.com/mzZqxh9iQY — LIUNA MN & ND (@LIUNAMinnesota) November 17, 2021

Construct Tomorrow opened up shop in Mankato to let students know their options for registered apprenticeships and construction trades in Minnesota, which proved to be an asset for Stephens.

“I used to work for a roofing company in Texas, I’m from there. So, seeing this is kind of reminding me of what I used to do. I can see myself in construction,” Stephens stated.

This construction fair is crucial for educating the next generation of the workforce, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the trades industry.

“A lot of skilled labor is really in demand right now, and there are a lot of kids that aren’t really aware that it is out there,” commented Rik Myhre, senior project manager at JE Dunn Construction and co-chair of Construct Tomorrow’s board of directors. “They like to do things with their hands or be outside, and they aren’t made aware of it in schools.”

This #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, look to CCF to provide answers to all of your questions.



CCF serves as a resource for every Minnesotan seeking to explore a career in the trades. https://t.co/UVEBnLnHDO #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2021 #MNTrades #Apprenticeshipworks pic.twitter.com/iCG2tpuVpg — Construction Careers Foundation (@ccf_minnesota) November 17, 2021

Some of the hands-on activities included crane simulations, bricklayers, painters and wheel-barrowing sandbags.

“I mean, they are seeing what really happens when you join and first sign up for an apprenticeship; the training that you receive,” Myhre added.

