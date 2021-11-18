Your Photos
Unique learning opportunity inside Mankato East High School

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa went back to school and it looked and smelled a lot different than they remember and they’re serving up more than reading, writing and arithmetic at Mankato East High School at Cougar Coffee inside Mankato East High School.

It’s a great learning opportunity but it’s really not about the coffee, it’s about creating those opportunities for students, it’s an opportunity to create internships and work opportunities for students.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

