Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings designate Peterson for return; CB has missed 3 games

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson...
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Minneapolis. The Vikings will be without their best cornerback, Patrick Peterson, for a daunting matchup for their defense against the highest-scoring team in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys. Cameron Dantzler will take his place in the starting lineup.(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will practice this week with an opportunity to play against NFC-leading Green Bay, after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Peterson was designed for return Wednesday by the Vikings, making him eligible for action against the Packers if he’s deemed ready by Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal when asked about Peterson’s status.

Linebacker Anthony Barr returned to practice on a limited basis, after sitting out last week with a lingering knee injury, his fifth absence in nine games this season.

The Vikings have two starters back this week from the COVID-19 reserve list: safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. Smith and Bradbury each missed the past two games.

The Vikings still have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, none of them starters. Backup safety Josh Metellus, a key contributor on special teams, was the latest to be added to the list.

Four players did not practice Wednesday because of non-injury-related absences: right tackle Brian O’Neill, nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, defensive end D.J. Wonnum and backup tight end Chris Herndon.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
Mariah Nelson, 29, and her one-year-old child, Symere Williams, were killed in a crash in...
GoFundMe set up for woman, son killed in Dickinson County crash
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks...
Packers’ Rodgers doesn’t practice because of toe issue
Members of the Maple River football team celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Pipestone...
Eagles flying high, staying focused as state semifinals clash inches closer
Eagles flying high, staying focused as state semifinals clash inches closer
FILE — Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks” in favor of a brand that doesn’t...
Mason City school district drops ‘Mohawk’ mascot, name