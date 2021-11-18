Your Photos
Women’s wrestling star Clarissa Chun to be Iowa’s 1st coach

Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini Merleni of Ukraine in their 48-kg women's freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two-time Olympian Clarissa Chun has been named coach of the new Iowa women’s wrestling program, athletic director Gary Barta announced Thursday.

Iowa announced in September it would become the first school in a Power Five conference to start a women’s wrestling team.

The 40-year-old Chun was the 2008 world champion at 48 kilograms. She won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and finished fifth in 2008 in Beijing, and has been an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.

Chun, a four-time U.S. Open champion who competed in five world championships, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame next year.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the Hawkeye brand,” Chun said. “With that comes great responsibility and high expectations. I am ready to meet those challenges and I am excited to build a winning program in Iowa City, Wrestling Town USA.”

